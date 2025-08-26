Nagpur Traffic Police Name 25 Parents in FIRs for Allowing Underage Driving

Nagpur : At least 25 parents have been named in FIRs under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, for allowing their underage children to drive, as part of an intensified crackdown by Nagpur traffic police. Offenders face up to three years in jail, a fine of ₹25,000, or both.

The move underscores growing emphasis on parental accountability in preventing road accidents caused by minors. The action comes in the wake of the infamous Pune Porsche case in May 2024, where a 17-year-old, driving under the influence of alcohol, ran over two IT professionals. The incident had sparked nationwide outrage over lenient treatment of juvenile offenders, prompting stricter enforcement measures across the country.

Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, holds guardians or vehicle owners liable if a minor commits a traffic violation. The law presumes that the vehicle was used with the parent’s consent unless proven otherwise. It also mandates cancellation of the vehicle’s registration for 12 months and possible suspension of the owner’s driving licence. Police have indicated they will recommend these measures to the regional transport office (RTO).

This crackdown is part of Operation U-Turn, Nagpur Police’s comprehensive road safety initiative launched on 10 July under the leadership of CP Ravinder Singal and DCP Traffic Lohit Matani. The operation targets violations such as drunk driving, rash driving, helmet non-compliance, and underage driving through late-night checkpoints, breath tests, and mobile patrols.

In just 21 days, Operation U-Turn has recorded impressive results, reducing road accident deaths by 62.5% (from 40 in July 2024 to 15 in July 2025) and serious injuries by 84.6% (from 13 to 2). More than 2,500 violators have been penalised, with FIRs filed under relevant sections, including 199A for underage cases.

DCP Traffic Lohit Matani stressed the urgency of the campaign, saying, “Dangerous driving behaviours won’t be tolerated. Don’t allow minors to drive, or face strict consequences.”

CP Ravinder Singal added, “Operation U-Turn is not just about enforcement — it’s about building a culture of road safety. The encouraging results reflect citizen cooperation, but parents must follow traffic rules strictly to save lives.