Countdown Begins: RTO Flyover in Nagpur to Open on August 31

Nagpur: The long-awaited flyover from RTO to Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University along the Amravati Highway is set to be completed on August 31, marking a major relief for city commuters. The project, costing ₹384 crore, is now almost fully finished, with trial runs ready to begin.

According to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the flyover construction itself is complete, but minor work on the roads beneath is still ongoing. Delays occurred due to late approvals and tree transplantation issues. Once fully operational, travel time from Bole Petrol Pump to the University will reduce from 45 minutes to under 15 minutes.

Project Details

The flyover was constructed in two segments: the first section is already operational, and the second will open with the upcoming launch.

The total cost for both flyovers and the connecting roads is ₹384 crore .

. A Peepal tree near Bole Petrol Pump will be transplanted to Maharajbagh Club, while two other trees near the temple at the flyover’s end will remain, as the municipal corporation did not approve their removal.

Land acquisition for service roads beneath the flyover is ongoing.

Timeline & Background

The project was proposed in 2021 and was intended to be completed within two years. Work began in December 2021, and the foundation stone was laid by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on March 5, 2022. Initial completion was expected by December 2023, but technical challenges caused multiple extensions. The new final deadline is August 31, 2025.

The opening of the flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, cutting travel time drastically for daily commuters and improving connectivity along this busy highway corridor.