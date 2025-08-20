Nagpur Traffic Police Ban Entry of Private Travel Buses into City from Today; Strict Action Announced

Nagpur: To tackle worsening traffic congestion, the Nagpur Traffic Police have imposed a ban on the entry of private travel buses into the city starting Wednesday, August 20. Bus operators were earlier given a deadline, which has now expired, and police have warned of strict action against violators.

The restriction will remain in force until September 12, 2025, in view of ongoing development works, narrow roads, and overcrowded junctions, which have been severely affected by private bus operations. The move comes as rising bus traffic has been linked to increased traffic jams, air pollution, and noise pollution.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Lohit Matani announced that private buses will not be allowed to pick up, drop off, or park passengers within the Inner Ring Road between 8 am and 10 pm. They must use their designated parking facilities or pickup points outside the Inner Ring Road limits.

To enforce compliance, seven special squads have been formed. Operators who violate the order will face action under Section 223. In addition, bus companies are required to inform passengers in advance, update their websites, and arrange alternate pickup points.

Problematic areas identified due to bus-related congestion include Central Avenue, Jadhav Square, Baidyanath Square, Cotton Market, Geetanjali Square, Rahate Colony Square, Ravi Nagar Square, Sakkardara Square, Dighori Square, Chhatrapati Square, Hindustan Colony, Indora Square, and Automotive Square, among others.

Exemptions have been granted for MSRTC buses, authorized employee buses, school buses, ambulances, emergency vehicles, and religious or special-purpose buses.

DCP Matani appealed to citizens and bus operators to cooperate, stressing that the step is essential for smooth traffic flow and public convenience.