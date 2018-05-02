Nagpur tops smart city ranking, stays ahead of Ahmedabad

Nagpur: Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) has once again retained its top position in ranking of Smart Cities. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has declared the ranking of Smart cities in the country on Friday. Nagpur Smart City obtained this position after strong and healthy competition over four months.

Nagpur with 364.47 points topped the chart while Ahmedabad was adjudged second with 362.34 points only. Nagpur has 2.13 points more then Ahmedabad.

Nagpur was adjudged first position in the month of April after superseding Ahmedabad in the ranking chart. Every Friday, the MOHUA declared the ranking of all 100 mission cities on the basis of their performance.

Nagpur is implementing 21 projects under Smart City Mission. It is working on TenderSURE project and Home Sweet Home project. The construction of 51 kms roads in Area Based Development (ABD) area is underway. Under Nagpur Safe and Smart City Project, the NSSCDCL has installed over 3600 cameras at various locations. These CCTVS are helpful to Nagpur police for controlling crime, red light violations and others. These CCTVS are also useful in disaster management.

It may be mentioned that Nagpur Smart City has been proposed on 1730 acres land in Pardi, Bharatwada and Punapur area in East Nagpur. The Central and State Governments are funding for the projects. The total cost of projects under Smart City mission is Rs 3322 crore.

East Nagpur MLA Krishna Khopde, Standing Committee Chairman Pradeep Pohane and all local corporators are extending support in the project.