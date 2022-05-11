Nagpur tops in use of contraceptives in Maharashtra: NFHS

Nagpur: Acknowledging the significance of “Safe Sex”, Nagpurians are using highest contraceptives in the state, revealed the data tabled by National Family Health Survey (NFHS).
According to NFHS, the use of contraceptives – condoms, contraceptive pills, copper-T, multi-load and others – in Maharashtra is 66%. Interestingly, all 11 districts in Vidarbha have better rates than the state average.
Nagpur tops the list with 84%, followed by Buldana at 81%, Chandrapur at 80%, and Wardha along with Amravati at 79%.
NFHS states that the traditional methods of sterilization (both male and female) are going down and the modern method of family planning like the use of condoms has increased remarkably.
Use of condoms increased:
Condom use in Maharashtra was 7.1% in 2016. However, it has increased to 10.2% in 2021. Significantly, condom uses in rural areas are pegged at 7.1% and 14.1 % in urban areas. The rate of birth control pills dropped from 2.4% in 2016 to 1.8% in 2021. Doctors have said that the figures indicates that trend of pre-marital sex has remarkably increased in Nagpur.