Nagpur tops in use of contraceptives in Maharashtra: NFHS

Nagpur: Acknowledging the significance of “Safe Sex”, Nagpurians are using highest contraceptives in the state, revealed the data tabled by National Family Health Survey (NFHS).

According to NFHS, the use of contraceptives – condoms, contraceptive pills, copper-T, multi-load and others – in Maharashtra is 66%. Interestingly, all 11 districts in Vidarbha have better rates than the state average.