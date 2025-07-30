Published On : Wed, Jul 30th, 2025
Nagpur News Today: Divya’s Triumph, High Court Judge Appointed, Hookah Seizure Row, Road Safety Woes & More | July 30, 2025

From legal milestones and civic developments to safety concerns and stellar sports achievements, Nagpur witnessed a dynamic day. Advocate Sushil Ghodeswar’s elevation to the Bombay High Court, Divya Deshmukh’s chess crown, a controversial court order over seized hookah goods, and growing anxiety over LED hoardings dominate the news. Here’s your complete city round-up for July 30, 2025.

Top Stories – July 30, 2025

  1. Advocate Sushil Ghodeswar appointed as Bombay HC Judge
    – The SC Collegium approved his elevation. He currently serves as Assistant Government Pleader at the Nagpur Bench.
  2. Court directs release of seized hookah goods
    – A local court ordered the return of items seized from Texas Shop, criticizing possible police overreach during “Operation Thunder.”
  3. LED hoardings pose traffic risks
    – Bright, flashy advertisements at key Nagpur junctions like RBI Square and Shankar Nagar are under scrutiny for driver distraction and road safety risks.
  4. Nagpur’s Divya Deshmukh wins Women’s World Cup
    – The 19-year-old chess prodigy defeated Koneru Humpy in the final to bring global glory to Nagpur and became a Grandmaster.
  5. Nagpur girl severely injured in zipline accident in Manali
    – The family alleges negligence and absence of safety protocols at the tourist site.

Other City Updates

  • 70 rickshaws seized by Nagpur Traffic Police for rule violations.
  • Class 10 & 12 supplementary results declared by Maharashtra Board.
  • Safety barricades installed at Ambazari, Futala, and Gorewada lakes due to water level rise.
  • Govt officials spotted at a bar in Manish Nagar, triggering outrage.
  • Liquor staff protest price hike across local bars.
  • Two accidental deaths registered after bodies found unidentified.
  • Congress leader Praful Gudadhe Patil challenges CM Fadnavis’ SW Nagpur win.
  • Nearly 2kg of ganja seized by Kalamna Police in a major bust.

Weather Update

  • Today (July 30): Foggy with a high of 26°C, low of 23°C; light rain expected.
  • Tonight: Heavy rainfall likely, with mild breeze.
  • Tomorrow (July 31): Partly cloudy; 31°C high, 24°C low.

Sports Highlights

  • Divya Deshmukh brings home the FIDE Women’s World Cup title.
  • DKM Girls defeat NBYS to win the Junior District Basketball Championship.
  • ♟️ Raunak Sadhwani clinches two silvers in Russia chess tournament.

Horoscope – July 30, 2025 (One-liners)

  • ♈ Aries: Unexpected communication brings clarity—stay open.
  • ♉ Taurus: Finances need cautious handling—avoid impulsive buys.
  • ♊ Gemini: Relationship balance is key—listen before reacting.
  • ♋ Cancer: A day of emotional growth—embrace solitude.
  • ♌ Leo: Creative ideas may gain recognition—express boldly.
  • ♍ Virgo: Health requires attention—don’t ignore fatigue.
  • ♎ Libra: Legal or official paperwork may finally move forward.
  • ♏ Scorpio: Hidden tensions may surface—stay calm and observant.
  • ♐ Sagittarius: Career clarity arises—a new path is visible.
  • ♑ Capricorn: Avoid overthinking—solutions will emerge in time.
  • ♒ Aquarius: Time to reconnect with an old friend or colleague.
  • ♓ Pisces: Intuition will guide decisions—trust your gut.
