From legal milestones and civic developments to safety concerns and stellar sports achievements, Nagpur witnessed a dynamic day. Advocate Sushil Ghodeswar’s elevation to the Bombay High Court, Divya Deshmukh’s chess crown, a controversial court order over seized hookah goods, and growing anxiety over LED hoardings dominate the news. Here’s your complete city round-up for July 30, 2025.
Top Stories – July 30, 2025
- Advocate Sushil Ghodeswar appointed as Bombay HC Judge
– The SC Collegium approved his elevation. He currently serves as Assistant Government Pleader at the Nagpur Bench.
- Court directs release of seized hookah goods
– A local court ordered the return of items seized from Texas Shop, criticizing possible police overreach during “Operation Thunder.”
- LED hoardings pose traffic risks
– Bright, flashy advertisements at key Nagpur junctions like RBI Square and Shankar Nagar are under scrutiny for driver distraction and road safety risks.
- Nagpur’s Divya Deshmukh wins Women’s World Cup
– The 19-year-old chess prodigy defeated Koneru Humpy in the final to bring global glory to Nagpur and became a Grandmaster.
- Nagpur girl severely injured in zipline accident in Manali
– The family alleges negligence and absence of safety protocols at the tourist site.
Other City Updates
- 70 rickshaws seized by Nagpur Traffic Police for rule violations.
- Class 10 & 12 supplementary results declared by Maharashtra Board.
- Safety barricades installed at Ambazari, Futala, and Gorewada lakes due to water level rise.
- Govt officials spotted at a bar in Manish Nagar, triggering outrage.
- Liquor staff protest price hike across local bars.
- Two accidental deaths registered after bodies found unidentified.
- Congress leader Praful Gudadhe Patil challenges CM Fadnavis’ SW Nagpur win.
- Nearly 2kg of ganja seized by Kalamna Police in a major bust.
Weather Update
- Today (July 30): Foggy with a high of 26°C, low of 23°C; light rain expected.
- Tonight: Heavy rainfall likely, with mild breeze.
- Tomorrow (July 31): Partly cloudy; 31°C high, 24°C low.
Sports Highlights
- Divya Deshmukh brings home the FIDE Women’s World Cup title.
- DKM Girls defeat NBYS to win the Junior District Basketball Championship.
- ♟️ Raunak Sadhwani clinches two silvers in Russia chess tournament.
