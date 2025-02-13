Nagpur Today’ Impact: Cocktail Festival Venue Shifted from Telankhedi Garden

Nagpur: The much-publicized Cocktail Festival, originally scheduled to take place at the renowned Telankhedi Garden on February 15 and 16, has been relocated to a new venue. Despite not receiving final approval from the authorities, organizers had already put up hoardings across the city and started selling tickets online and through social media.

‘Nagpur Today’ questioned how permission was granted for an alcohol-related event at a government-owned park like Telankhedi. The issue was raised with senior police officials, leading to an administrative intervention. Following the media coverage, authorities took action, and the TSS Cocktail Festival will now be hosted at ‘Half Time,’ Khasra 54, Drugdhamna, Nagpur, instead of Telankhedi Garden.

Gold Rate Wednesday12 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,200 /- Gold 22 KT 79,200 /- Silver / Kg 94,800 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Earlier, Nagpur Today had inquired with the Nagpur Police Department, where DCP Zone 2 Rahul Madane confirmed that organizers had applied for permission, which was forwarded to Police Commissioner Ravindra Singalfor a final decision. Meanwhile, sources from the Excise Department revealed that the organizers had submitted applications for approval, which required a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the venue management before clearance. Any formal objections raised in writing would prompt a further investigation into the permission process.

It is worth noting that Telankhedi Garden falls under the jurisdiction of Punjabrao Deshmukh Agricultural University, a government institution. This raises questions about why and how the organizers proceeded with promotions despite government regulations. The incident highlights concerns regarding adherence to rules and the influence behind such decisions.