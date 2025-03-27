Nagpur to unveil world’s tallest Gudi on March 30, aiming for global records

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a grand celebration of Gudi Padwa, Nagpur is set to make history by installing the world’s tallest Gudi, towering at an astonishing 151 feet. The massive structure will be erected at Godrej Anandam, Ganeshpeth Colony, on March 30, with hopes of securing a place in the Guinness and Limca Book of Records. This remarkable feat will surpass the existing record of 141 feet held by Kalyan Dombivli, Mumbai.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Mudhoji Raje Bhosale will grace the occasion as chief guests, adding prestige to the historic moment. The event will begin at 8 am with a traditional puja, followed by the ceremonial worship of the grand Gudi — an emblem of prosperity and victory.

Thousands of devotees and locals are expected to gather to witness this extraordinary installation. The organizers have planned meticulous arrangements to ensure the smooth execution of this milestone event, which promises to be a blend of culture, devotion, and record-breaking ambition.

