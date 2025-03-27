Adv Telgote appointed Special Public Prosecutor in Nagpur’s Safelkar MCOCA case

Advertisement



Nagpur: Advocate Nitin Telgote has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor to handle the MCOCA case against notorious Nagpur gangster Ranjit Safelkar and his gang. Telgote, who also serves as the Chief District Government Pleader, has now been entrusted with an additional crucial responsibility by the government.

The case dates back to 2016 when the police registered a case of kidnapping and murder of criminal Manish Shrivas. In 2021, the police finally cracked the case, leading to the arrest of several accused, including Ranjit Safelkar (47), Sharad alias Kalu Narayan Hate (41), Bharat Narayan Hate (43), Hemlal alias Hemant Lalbahadur Gorkha (48), Vishal alias Ishaq Nandu Maste (35), Vinay Kumar alias Golu Dwarkaprasad Bath (42), Srinivas alias Sinu Anna Viyanwar (47), Ravi alias Chhotu Tikaram Bagde (39), and Diwakar Baban Kotulwar (36). While some of the accused have been released on bail, others remain behind bars. The case falls under the jurisdiction of Pachpaoli Police Station.

According to police reports, the accused had kidnapped Manish Shrivas in 2012, taken him to a farmhouse in Kamptee, and brutally murdered him. His body was dismembered and dumped in a forest. Following the breakthrough in the case, the police invoked MCOCA against the accused. After completing the investigation, a massive 5,000-page chargesheet was filed.

On Wednesday, the government appointed Adv. Telgote to represent the prosecution in this case. Telgote has a proven track record in handling serious criminal cases. Notably, he successfully secured the death penalty for Raju Birha in the infamous triple murder case.

The MCOCA case is currently being heard in the court of District and Sessions Judge-2, Purwar. The state government officially announced Adv. Telgote’s appointment through a notification issued by the Law and Judiciary Department, Mumbai, on March 26, 2025.

With extensive experience in criminal prosecution, Adv. Telgote is expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring justice in this high-profile case.

