    Published On : Fri, Jul 24th, 2020

    NMC announces ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sat, Sun

    Nagpur: With the continuous surge in novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) positive cases that has risen to over 3,000 mark, Nagpur Municipal Chief, Tukaram Munde along with Mayor, Sandip Joshi held a press conference on Friday to announce two days ‘Janata Curfew’ starting from Saturday. The NMC chief and Mayor Joshi has requested people to abide by the Janata Curfew norms.

    The prohibitory order in wake of Corona Virus, was the aftermath of series of violation on the part of Nagpurians. The administration will also hit the streets for next four days urging citizens to follow norms to contain spread of virus borne disease. Following which a review meeting will be organised on July 31, for further action plan, noted Mayor Joshi.

