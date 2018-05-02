Nagpur to host two All India ranking badminton tournaments this year as BAI declares annual calendar for 2021-22

Nagpur: Big time badminton will return to the Orange City as Nagpur will host two All India Ranking tournaments this season, according to the annual calendar released by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Friday.

The BAI secretary (events) Omar Rashid has declared the Yearly Calendar for the year 2021-2022 in which he has announced various tournaments in different categories, ranging from Under-13 to veterans.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the BAI will restart the much-awaited domestic season with a Yonex-Sunrise BAI Series Senior Badminton tournament at Bangalore from April 18 to 25.

Nagpur has been allotted one Sub-Junior tournament and one Senior’s tourney which will mark the return of national-level tournaments in the city after a gap of three years.

Nagpur will host the Under-15 and Under-17 All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton tournament from July 15 to 25. It will be an eleven-day tourney to avoid rush and keeping in mind the social distancing norms. Qualifying rounds will be conducted from July 15 to 20. The main draw matches will be played from July 21 to 25.

The Nagpur tournament will be staged just before the Olympic Games which will be held in Tokyo in July-August.

Towards the end of the year, Orange City will play host to BAI Series Senior tournament from December 6 to 13. The qualifying matches will be held from December 6 to 9, while main draw will commence from December 10. It will be a Level 3 tournament with a prize money of Rs 10 lakh.

Nagpur-based Arun Lakhani is the president of the Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) and also the vice-president of the BAI.

The Senior National Badminton Championship will be held from January 31 to February 6 but the venue has not been announced yet for the mega inter-zonal event.

According to the BAI circular, all the domestic tournaments will be conducted as per Government of India or State Government Covid-19 guidelines.

It has also mentioned that, the tourney may be cancelled or postponed depending on prevailing Covid-19 situation.

All players, coaches, officials and parents should follow the Covid-19 regulation for smooth conduct of the tournaments, added a BAI circular, circulated to all the state units and officials by Omar Rashid on Friday.