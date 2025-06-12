Nagpur to Host Chief Minister’s U-15 National Wrestling Championship for the First Time

Thrilling bouts to unfold at Mankapur Indoor Stadium from June 20 to 22

Nagpur:For the first time ever, the Chief Minister’s U-15 National Wrestling Championship is set to take place in Nagpur from June 20 to 22, 2025, at the Indoor Stadium of the Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur. This prestigious event is being organized with the approval of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association and Nagpur City Wrestling Association.

The championship will bring together promising young wrestlers from across the country, offering a national platform for athletes under the age of 15.

Inauguration and Key Guests

The event will be inaugurated on June 21 at 6 PM, following the arrival and reporting of players on June 20. The President of the Wrestling Federation of India, Mr. Sanjay Kumar Singh, will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

The Valedictory Ceremony and Prize Distribution will be held on June 22 at 7 PM. Senior dignitaries including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Sports Minister Dattatray Bharne, and Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule are expected to grace the occasion.

Wrestling Categories and Weight Classes

The championship will feature competitions in three divisions:

Freestyle Wrestling (Boys): 38, 41, 44, 48, 52, 57, 62, 68, 75, and 85 kg

38, 41, 44, 48, 52, 57, 62, 68, 75, and 85 kg Greco-Roman Wrestling (Boys): 38, 41, 44, 48, 52, 57, 62, 68, 75, and 85 kg

38, 41, 44, 48, 52, 57, 62, 68, 75, and 85 kg Girls (Under-15): 33, 36, 39, 42, 46, 50, 54, 58, 62, and 66 kg

Around 750 wrestlers from 25 state associations affiliated with the Wrestling Federation of India will participate in the event, along with 70–75 coaches and 75 team managers.

Winners to Represent India in Asian Championship

Significantly, the winning team of this championship will earn the opportunity to represent India at the upcoming Asian U-15 Wrestling Championship scheduled to be held in Kyrgyzstan from July 5 to 13, 2025.

Maharashtra Trials and Participation

Selection trials to form the Maharashtra team are being organized shortly. Interested wrestlers may contact Mr. Yogesh Dodke, General Secretary of the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association, at 9850212825 for further information.

Organizers’ Call to Citizens

Organizers have extended a warm invitation to citizens, especially wrestling enthusiasts, to witness this landmark national-level event. “This championship will provide a great platform for budding talent and promote wrestling culture in Maharashtra, especially in Nagpur,” said officials.

A press conference was held in Nagpur to announce the championship, attended by key officials:

Ramdas Tadas – President, Maharashtra State Wrestling Association

– President, Maharashtra State Wrestling Association MLA Sandeep Joshi – President, Organizing Committee

– President, Organizing Committee Dr. Piyush Ambulkar – Secretary

– Secretary Sanjay Tirthkar – Working President

– Working President Dayaram Bhotamange – Vice President

– Vice President Sandeep Khare, Rama Yangat, Ramesh Khade – Joint Secretaries

– Joint Secretaries Avinash Lokhande, Vinod Kanhere, Satish Wade – Organizing Committee Members

