Nagpur to Get Its First Transgender-Friendly Public Toilets

Nagpur: In a significant step towards social inclusion, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has initiated the construction of the city’s first-ever transgender-friendly public toilet units. A total of seven dedicated public toilets will be built, marking a pioneering move in ensuring safe and inclusive sanitation facilities for the transgender community.

Alongside this initiative, the NMC is also developing 36 high-tech “Smart Toilets” across the city in six phases. Currently, Nagpur has only 58 public toilets and 36 community toilets, which falls drastically short of the estimated need for 150 toilets based on the city’s growing population.

Taking this shortage into account, the NMC has identified key locations such as marketplaces, parks, and public grounds for new toilet construction. Some of the selected areas include Dhanwantari Nagar, Sugat Nagar, Futala Lake, and Motibagh.

Among the seven transgender-inclusive toilets, three are nearing completion near Mangalwari Market and Futala Lake. The remaining four units will be constructed in Satranjipura, Pardi, Mankapur, and Gandhibagh.

This initiative is being hailed as a major stride towards gender-sensitive urban infrastructure and could serve as a model for other cities aiming to promote equality and accessibility in public amenities.

