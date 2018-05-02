Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, May 8th, 2021

    Nagpur To Get Drive-In Vaccination Centres

    Mumbai Drive In Vaccination Center

    Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation will start Drive-in Vaccination in the city soon on lines of Mumbai. It will be very easy for senior citizens and persons with disabilities to take the jab.The civic body has decided to keep the blueprint ready even though the state, like many others, is struggling with limited supply of the vaccine.

    Drive-in Vaccination center shall be setup in big buildings & Malls having adequate arrangements. such as Suresh Bhatt Sabhagruh, Central Mall ,VR Nagpur (Trillium Mull), Empress Mall etc.


