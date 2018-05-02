Nagpur To Get Drive-In Vaccination Centres

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation will start Drive-in Vaccination in the city soon on lines of Mumbai. It will be very easy for senior citizens and persons with disabilities to take the jab.The civic body has decided to keep the blueprint ready even though the state, like many others, is struggling with limited supply of the vaccine.

Drive-in Vaccination center shall be setup in big buildings & Malls having adequate arrangements. such as Suresh Bhatt Sabhagruh, Central Mall ,VR Nagpur (Trillium Mull), Empress Mall etc.



