Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, May 8th, 2021

    Covid-19 recovery rate crosses 85% mark in Nagpur

    District detects 3,827 fresh cases, 81 deaths, 7,799 recoveries in last 24-hrs

    Nagpur: The district reported 3,827 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 81 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 7,799 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 3,79,567.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 1,797 were from rural areas and 2,016 cases from Nagpur city alone while 14 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 51 were reported from Nagpur city, 14 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 16 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,45,971 while the number of deaths rose to 8,069.

    In the day 7,799 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,79,567. Following which recovery rate has improved to 85.12%.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 58,245 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid-19 recovery rate crosses 85% mark in Nagpur
    Covid-19 recovery rate crosses 85% mark in Nagpur
    प्राइवेट स्कूलों की फीस बढ़ोत्तरी को लेकर हाईकोर्ट में याचिका
    प्राइवेट स्कूलों की फीस बढ़ोत्तरी को लेकर हाईकोर्ट में याचिका
    कोरोना मरीज़ो को समय पर हॉस्पिटल पहुंचाने के लिए आम आदमी पार्टी ने की मुफ्त ऑटो सेवा शुरू
    कोरोना मरीज़ो को समय पर हॉस्पिटल पहुंचाने के लिए आम आदमी पार्टी ने की मुफ्त ऑटो सेवा शुरू
    Udaysingh Raje Bhosle succumbs to Covid-19 in Nagpur
    Udaysingh Raje Bhosle succumbs to Covid-19 in Nagpur
    Senior Advocate Sudeep Jaiswal Passes Away Due To COVID
    Senior Advocate Sudeep Jaiswal Passes Away Due To COVID
    Yashodhara Nagar cops seize vehicle carrying illicit liquor, one arrested
    Yashodhara Nagar cops seize vehicle carrying illicit liquor, one arrested
    Civic tax official held for taking bribe of Rs 3 lakh
    Civic tax official held for taking bribe of Rs 3 lakh
    Food distribution to Covid-19 patients and relatives by ISKCON’s Annamrita Foundation
    Food distribution to Covid-19 patients and relatives by ISKCON’s Annamrita Foundation
    महाराष्ट्र में आनेवाले ऑक्सिजन टँकर्स गुजरात ले जाने की साजिश नाकाम
    महाराष्ट्र में आनेवाले ऑक्सिजन टँकर्स गुजरात ले जाने की साजिश नाकाम
    हडसच्या माजी विद्यार्थ्यांकडून मनपाला दोन ऑक्सिजन कॉन्सनट्रेटर प्रदान
    हडसच्या माजी विद्यार्थ्यांकडून मनपाला दोन ऑक्सिजन कॉन्सनट्रेटर प्रदान
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145