Covid-19 recovery rate crosses 85% mark in Nagpur

District detects 3,827 fresh cases, 81 deaths, 7,799 recoveries in last 24-hrs

Nagpur: The district reported 3,827 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 81 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 7,799 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 3,79,567.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 1,797 were from rural areas and 2,016 cases from Nagpur city alone while 14 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 51 were reported from Nagpur city, 14 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 16 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,45,971 while the number of deaths rose to 8,069.

In the day 7,799 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,79,567. Following which recovery rate has improved to 85.12%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 58,245 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.



