Nagpur to Get Bullet Train: Railway Minister Reveals Plans in Winter Session

Advertisement













Nagpur: The much-awaited bullet train project in India is progressing rapidly, with the first high-speed train set to run on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. This train, capable of speeds between 320-350 kmph, will cover the 508-km distance in just 2 to 2.5 hours, with 12 stations planned along the route.

During the Winter Session of Parliament, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, responding to questions in the Rajya Sabha, shared updates on the bullet train initiative. He confirmed that after the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, work will commence on the Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train project, which is part of a broader plan to develop seven high-speed rail corridors across India.

Advertisement

Today's Rate Mon 9 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,500/- Gold 22 KT 71,100/- Silver / Kg 91,100/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Apart from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad line, the following routes have been identified for upcoming bullet trains:

1. Mumbai-Nagpur

2. Delhi-Varanasi

3. Delhi-Ahmedabad

4. Delhi-Amritsar

5. Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad

6. Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysore

7. Varanasi-Howrah

Minister Vaishnaw emphasized that developing high-speed rail corridors is a costly affair. For any corridor to gain approval, factors like the Detailed Project Report (DPR), technical feasibility, financial implications, economic viability, and resource availability are carefully evaluated.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, led by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), is seen as a model for future corridors. The railway ministry is exploring the feasibility of high-speed rail on multiple routes, which will significantly reduce travel time and boost economic growth.

As plans progress, Nagpur is poised to become part of India’s high-speed rail network, marking a major milestone in the country’s transportation infrastructure.