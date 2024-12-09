Fadnvis govt sails through trust vote in Assembly

Advertisement













The Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry on Monday sailed through a trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly. The trust motion, tabled by Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant and others, was passed by a voice vote.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced that the trust motion has been approved by the House. The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP `Mahayuti’ coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats in the 288-member state assembly. Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister for the third time on December 5.

Advertisement

Today's Rate Mon 9 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,500/- Gold 22 KT 71,100/- Silver / Kg 91,100/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief ministers at the ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai