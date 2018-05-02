Nagpur Tigers Round Table 299 Appoints New Board

Round Table India RTI is an organization of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40. The aim of the young men is to promote service, fellowship and goodwill in national and international affairs. Round Table India, the association, was formed in 1962 with just a membership of 100. It has, over the last 4 decades, grown to become a 4600 member strong association, individuals who can rise above personal concerns to seek and serve the larger needs of the community.

There are 344 chapters called ‘Tables’ located in 124 cities and towns of India, comprising of 4600 young leaders from business, entrepreneurs, technocrats and professionals all passionate about eradicating illiteracy. Round Table India Trust is a Public Charitable Trust registered u/s 12 AA of IT Act. It has got 80 G approval issued by ITO, Chennai. It has also obtained registration from Govt. of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi to receive foreign donations.

In the past year the Nagpur Tigers Round Table 299 was involved in organizing blood donation camps, running kitchens for migrant workers, helping schools and children in various initiatives like donation of desks and benches. Their efforts affected the lives of over 2 Lakh people. As per the rules of the organization they have now appointed LMF Tr. CA Amit Poddar as chairman, LMF Tr. Kishore Murarka as Vice Chairman, LMF Tr. Shubham Jain as secretary, Tr. Ishwadeep Sethi as Treasurer. LMF Tr. Vedant Agrawal has further been appointed as Area Publicity Convener and LMF Tr. Shubham Jain has been appointed as Nagpur City Coordinator. They will be looking after their roles till 30 June 2021.

The hand over was done at their annual general meeting on 05 July 2020 online. The meeting also marked the 100th continuous meeting of the chapter. The same was done in the presence of Area Observer LMF Tr. Rahul Agarwala, Area Chairman LMF Tr. Prateek Pitalia from Bhillai, Area Vice Chairman LMF Tr. Vickaash Agrawal from Mumbai and LMF Tr. Pinank Dishi From Mumbai, Tr. Mahitosh Saraf From Bilaspur, Cr. Sumati Agrawal from Nagpur other tablers and circlers from across the country. The members also celebrated memories enjoyed with Tr. Rohit Lakhotia who retired from the organization by virtue of turning 40.

To Join or to contribute to the movement kindly contact LMF Tr. Nishant Yaducka on 9730070047