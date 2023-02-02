Nagpur Teachers’ constituency poll: Early trends show Congress-backed candidate leading

Nagpur: The counting for Nagpur Division Teachers’ Constituency Polls, the polling for which was conducted on January 30, is underway at Ajni’s Community Hall on Thursday. The counting began at 8 am. Nagpur constituency had recorded 86.23% voting with 34,360 voters exercising their right to vote.

According to early trends available, Congress supported candidate Sudhakar Adbale has secured 13,000 votes after counting the first round of 28,000 votes. Now, only 6000 votes are to be counted.

Advertisement

The ballot boxes were opened at 7.30 am while actual counting of votes started at 8 am. Counting of votes is being held at 28 counting tables at the counting centre with each table having 1,000 ballot papers.

The office Divisional Commissioner finalised the voting percentage of Nagpur division — 86.26 percent in six districts of Nagpur division. It is the highest turnout in Teachers constituency polls so far. There are 22 candidates in fray competing for one seat, the voting for which was conducted on Monday. While Gadchiroli registered 91.53 percent polling, Nagpur witnessed 81.49 percent voters turnout, Bhandara district- 89.15 percent, Gondia district- 87.58 percent, Wardha district-86.82 percent and Chandrapur district registered highest voting of 91.89 among all six districts.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement