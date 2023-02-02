Massive fire breaks out at Fusion Cafe in Nagpur, goods worth lakhs gutted

Nagpur: A massive fire broke out in Dharampeth-based Fusion Cafe in Nagpur. Furnitures and other goods worth lakhs of rupees have been destroyed in the fire.

The owner of Fusion Cafe Mayank Agrawal suspected sabotage claiming the fire was a deliberate act by someone.

On being informed, a team of NMC’s Fire Brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. An investigation to find out the cause behind the fire has been launched by Fire Brigade.

There were no reports of any casualty

Details are awaited.

