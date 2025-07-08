Nagpur swimmer Dr Roma to represent India at Singapore meet

Advertisement



Nagpur: Dr Roma Sarnaik Morghade, a swimmer from Nagpur, will be representing India at the World Aquatics Masters Championships 2025 in Singapore which will be held at OCBC Aquatic Centre and World Aquatics Championships Arena.

Roma will be participating in the 30–35 age category in 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, and 50m breaststroke events. After a 16-year break from swimming, Roma will be back in the pool and will try to win medals at the Singapore meet. An alumna of Bhavan’s Civil Lines, Roma began her swimming journey in school, representing her institution at the CBSE National Swimming Championships. However, she had to take a sabbatical and concentrated on her studies. Now, for over the past one year, Roma has participated in state and national-level Swimming Federation of India Masters Swimming Championships, winning medals and thus qualified to represent India on the world stage.

Roma, a Lifestyle Medicine Consultant, International Speaker, Deputy Director at DMIHER Global, Public Health Worker, and a PhD Researcher, trains at Aqua Sports Club, under the guidance of Vishal Chandurkar and Shashikant Chande. The World Aquatics Masters Championships Singapore 2025 is the largest global aquatic gathering for adult athletes aged 25 and above, bringing together over 7,000 swimmers from 100+ countries.