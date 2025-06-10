Nagpur Swelters at 43.6°C as Heatwave Grips Vidarbha Region

Advertisement



Nagpur: The month of June has begun with intense heat across the Vidarbha region, as temperatures continue to soar. On Tuesday, Nagpur recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6°C — 3.9°C above the normal seasonal average.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current temperature levels are significantly higher than usual for this time of year. The scorching heat is expected to persist, with little chance of relief in the coming days.

While Tuesday’s temperature in Nagpur was 0.6°C lower than Monday’s, it still remained 3.6°C above the norm. Similar conditions were reported across other districts in the Vidarbha region, indicating a widespread and persistent heatwave.

