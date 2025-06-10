Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Major Liquor Duty Hike, Greenlights AI-Controlled Excise Reforms

Advertisement



Mumbai: In a major policy decision aimed at increasing state revenue, the Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved a set of measures recommended by the State Excise Department during a meeting held today. One of the key decisions includes a substantial hike in liquor production duty, raising it by three times to 4.5 times the current rate.

To explore ways of boosting excise revenue, the state government had earlier constituted a high-level committee of secretaries. This committee studied the best practices and policy frameworks being implemented in other states, focusing on liquor production policy, licensing, excise duties, and tax collection. The committee submitted a detailed report to the government with several recommendations, including the increase in production duty.

Following the recommendations, the Cabinet has approved a restructured framework for the Excise Department and sanctioned the creation of a centralized control room. This integrated control center will use AI-based systems to monitor and regulate distilleries, liquor manufacturing units, and wholesale vendors across the state.

As part of the departmental restructuring, a new divisional office will be established in Mumbai city and suburbs. Additionally, new superintendent offices will be set up in six key districts: Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Ahilyanagar, to strengthen the department’s administrative efficiency.

These steps are expected to modernize the excise system and significantly enhance revenue collection for the state.

