Published On : Mon, Jul 20th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur Students Protest Over NEET Paper Leak

Watch Live News
Advertisement

Nagpur: Students staged a protest at Samvidhan Chowk in Nagpur against the alleged NEET examination paper leak, demanding strict action against those responsible and reforms to ensure transparency in the examination system.

Joining protests being held across the country, students expressed anger over the alleged lapses in the examination process, raising concerns about security, transparency, and the credibility of competitive exams.

Gold Rate
July 20 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs
Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 42,400 /-
Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,32,100 /-
Silver/Kg ₹ 2,20,400/-
Platinum ₹ 88,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The protesters demanded stringent action against those involved in the alleged paper leak and called for stronger safeguards to prevent such incidents in the future. They also urged the authorities to make the examination process more secure, transparent, and trustworthy.

During the demonstration, students raised slogans and appealed to the government to take immediate steps to restore candidates’ confidence in the NEET examination system.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch LIVE TV
अमरावती डबल मर्डर केस में बड़ा खुलासा! #AmravatiNews #MaharashtraNews #DoubleMurder #CrimeNews

अमरावती डबल मर्डर केस में बड़ा खुलासा! #AmravatiNews #MaharashtraNews #DoubleMurder #CrimeNews

वर्धा में राष्ट्रवादी युवक कांग्रेस का धरना #MaharashtraNews #NCP #SonamWangchuk #NEET #PaperLeak

वर्धा में राष्ट्रवादी युवक कांग्रेस का धरना #MaharashtraNews #NCP #SonamWangchuk #NEET #PaperLeak

अमरावती में छात्रों का जोरदार प्रदर्शन #vidarbhanews #amravati #updatenews #maharashtranews

अमरावती में छात्रों का जोरदार प्रदर्शन #vidarbhanews #amravati #updatenews #maharashtranews

रील्स के चक्कर में मलंगगढ़ पर फंसे युवक #maharashtranews #ambarnath #updatenews #maharashtra

रील्स के चक्कर में मलंगगढ़ पर फंसे युवक #maharashtranews #ambarnath #updatenews #maharashtra

निरुपम का शिंदे नेतृत्व पर बड़ा दावा #NagpurNews #ShivSena #ubt #political #LatestNews #NewsUpdate

निरुपम का शिंदे नेतृत्व पर बड़ा दावा #NagpurNews #ShivSena #ubt #political #LatestNews...

भारी बारिश में छात्रों का वांगचुक समर्थन प्रदर्शन #maharashtranews #bhiwandi #updatednews #news

भारी बारिश में छात्रों का वांगचुक समर्थन प्रदर्शन #maharashtranews #bhiwandi #updatednews #news

Watch More
GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE
FOR ₹9,999
Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year
No Hidden Charges