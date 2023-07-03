Nagpur student drowns in Pench River

Nagpur: A student from Nagpur met with a watery grave while visiting the Ghogra area of the Pench River in Parseoni tehsil on Sunday.

According to police, Alok Amol Neware, a 17- year-old resident of Dhawade Mohalla, Mangalwari, Gangabai Ghat, in Nagpur, had recently graduated from Hindi High School in Bagadganj. Alok and his group of eight friends embarked on a day trip to Parseoni early in the morning. They arrived at Shri Kshetra Ghogra Mahadev, situated approximately 3 km from Parseoni, at around 8 am. After paying their respects at the temple, the group proceeded to the muddy waters of the river located about 300 metres away from the temple premises for a bath.

At around 8:45 am, Alok ventured into the water as he was confident in his swimming abilities. However, he soon encountered difficulties and began struggling. His friends were unable to reach him in time and Alok drowned right before their eyes. The incident was immediately reported to the police.

PI Rahul Sonwane, PSI Shivaji Mundhe, and staff of Revenue Department rushed to the scene. Locals also joined the rescue operation, and Alok’s lifeless body was retrieved from the water at 12:30 pm. The body was then sent to the Rural hospital in Parseoni for post-mortem. This case marks the second drowning incident to occur in Ghogra within a span of just 15 days.

