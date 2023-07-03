Jungle safari in Umred-Karhandla Reserve to resume from July 4

Nagpur: In accordance with a directive issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), jungle safaris in the core areas of Pench and Bor, along with Umred-Karhandla, were temporarily suspended from July 1 due to the onset of the monsoon season. The move was aimed at ensuring undisturbed breeding and movement of wild animals during this critical period.

However, a recent update from the Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife), Nagpur Office, Mangesh Thengdi, revealed that the jungle safari operations in Umred-Karhandla Reserve will resume starting July 4, 2023. Following the cessation of rain, tourists will be able to book safaris offline from July 4 and enjoy the wilderness once again, as announced in a press release.

