Nagpur: Stretches sink, commuters struggle through rainy woes in Prabhag No 37

Nagpur: Heavy rains on Thursday brought the resident of Prabhag No. 37 and commuters travelling in the vicinity to its knees. The residents were in for severe trouble owing to waist-deep water logging in the area. While choked nullas adding another woe in this stern condition.

This had led causing traffic snarls in the area forcing road traffic to be diverted to alternative routes due to water-logging in the low lying areas of Prabhag No 37.

It is pertinent to mention that Former Mayor Nanda Jichkar, Sports Chairman Pramod Tabhane and Education Chairman Dilip Dave of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) are the Corporators of this area still no avail to residents’ agony.