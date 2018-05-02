Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur sticks to single-digit Covid death, recovery zooms to 92%

    Nagpur: The Nagpur District on Friday again registered its single-digit death toll of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) this months. The district registered 7 deaths today taking the cumulative deaths to 3,117.

    Besides, the city reported 295 fresh Covid-19 cases. With these new cases, the number of positive patients till date has reached 95,193.

    On Friday as many as 381 people became corona-free. With these, the cumulative recovery reached 87,640 (including home isolation recoveries). This has brought down the number of active cases further to 4,436.

    After today’s fresh update the recovery rate in Nagpur district now stands at 92.07%.

