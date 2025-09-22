Nagpur: Speeding car overturns; four youths injured in horrific accident

Nagpur: Four youths sustained serious injuries in a ghastly road accident on Saturday night along the Manewada-Tukdoji Square route in Nagpur. The mishap occurred when a speeding car, while attempting to overtake another vehicle, suddenly went out of control.

Such was the impact that the car rammed into the road divider, crossed over to the other side, and overturned. All four occupants of the vehicle were injured in the crash and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that one of the youths was at the wheel of the ill-fated car. Police have launched a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and confirm the identity of the driver. Traffic in the area was disrupted for some time following the mishap.