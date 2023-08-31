Nagpur Special Court pronounces conviction judgements in 2 disproportionate assets cases

Nagpur: The Special Judge’s court in Nagpur has delivered significant conviction judgements in two cases of Disproportionate Assets (D.A.) under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

In the first case, registered as RC 02(A)/2005, the accused individuals have been brought to justice. Ajaz Hussain Siddiqui, holding the designation of “Chut-man” at WCL, Nagpur (A-1), and his wife Mrs. Sajiya Begum (A-2) have been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 6 years and 4 years respectively.

The convictions are based on charges under Section 13(1)(e) read with Section 13(2) of the PC Act, and Section 109 of IPC read with Section 13(1)(e) of the PC Act. The court has also imposed fines of Rs. 22,95,962/- and Rs. 4,50,000/- on A-1 and A-2 respectively, in accordance with Section 16 of the PC Act, 1988.

Moving to the second case, registered as RC 14(A)/2006, the accused Irshad Hussain Siddiqui, a Mechanic Fitter at WCL, Nagpur, has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 5 years under the charges outlined in Section 13(1)(e) read with Section 13(2) of the PC Act. Additionally, a fine of Rs. 13,65,293/- has been imposed on him, with provision for a default sentence of 2 years’ simple imprisonment under Section 16 of the PC Act.

In a notable turn, the Special Court has ordered the attachment of the landed properties mentioned in the internal chart of the judgements for confiscation by the State Government.

