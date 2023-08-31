Girl dies at KIMS-Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur

Nagpur: The KIMS-Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur on Thursday issued a press released stating that the 15-month-old child passed away at 3.15 am on August 31 after relentless struggle for the last three days.

“The child was in a critical state after several resuscitation efforts while on the flight and during transfer to KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals,” the hospital said.

A New Delhi-bound Vistara flight was diverted to Nagpur late on Sunday night, August 28 due to a medical emergency. The medical emergency involved a toddler with a heart problem who was attended by a group of doctors travelling in the aircraft. She was later admitted to a KIMS Kingsway hospital.

