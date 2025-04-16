Nagpur Slum Eviction: Dozens Left Homeless After Sudden Anti-Encroachment Drive

Advertisement



Nagpur:A sudden anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday morning rendered several slum dwellers homeless in the Raj Nagar area of Nagpur. The residents, who had been living on land belonging to the National Fire Service College for the past 25 years, were taken by surprise as bulldozers arrived without prior notice, despite recent administrative assurances of delay and rehabilitation.

Just a day earlier, on April 15, slum representatives had met District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar to voice their concerns. During the meeting, the Collector reportedly assured them that the drive would be postponed and no action would be taken without first providing alternative accommodation.

However, within hours of this meeting, the eviction was carried out early Wednesday morning. The operation left many families confused and devastated, as they were forcefully evicted from their homes. The situation has created panic, especially among women and the elderly.

“We were promised that action would only be taken after arranging alternative shelter. But without any notice, we were thrown onto the streets,” said one displaced resident.

This abrupt move has sparked public anger and raised serious questions about the credibility of the administration’s promises. Several local activists have condemned the eviction, demanding immediate assistance and shelter for the affected families.

The incident has not only left families in distress but also cast a shadow on the trust between the administration and the citizens, especially those living in vulnerable settlements.

