Nagpur: Sun rays singed Nagpurians as the city recorded the season’s highest maximum temperature at 45.4 degree Celsius on Saturday. The earlier highest was 45.2 degrees Celsius which was registered back in April 29.

While Wardha reported highest temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Chandrapur 46.2, Nagpur and Bramhapuri 45.4, Yavatmal 45, Amravati 44.8, Akola 44.6, Gondia 43.8 and Gadchiroli 41.4.