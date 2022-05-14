Debt ridden man ends life in Bajaj Nagar

Advertisement
Nagpur: Burden of financial problems has abetted a man to take extreme step and end his life by hanging in Ambazari area, cops said on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Dinesh Jaiswal, a resident of Old Wockhardt, Shewalkar Building, under Bajaj Nagar Police Station.
Advertisement
According to police sources, Jaiswal was under immense pressure owing to financial crises. This has prima facie abetted him to take the extreme step, preliminary investigation has released, sources said.
In the meantime, cops have sent body to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for autopsy. A case of accidental death has been registered in this connection.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement