Nagpur sizzles at 43.2 degrees Celsius, emerges as hottest city in Vidarbha

Nagpur: As summer continues to grip Maharashtra, Nagpur has emerged as the hottest city in Vidarbha with temperatures soaring up to 43.2 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Saturday, predicting that the heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of the region for the next few days.

According to IMD officials, Nagpur’s temperature has been consistently above the 40-degree Celsius mark for the past few days, with Saturday’s temperature being the highest so far this season.

The scorching heat has made it difficult for people to venture out during the day, and the soaring temperatures have raised concerns about the possibility of heat-related illnesses.

After Nagpur, Wardha (43.1), Chandrapur and Amravati (43), Akola (42.8 ), Bharmpauri (42.4) and other districts followed.

