Nagpur sizzles again as mercury soars to 43 degree C

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra sizzled on Tuesday with the maximum temperature touching 43.0 degrees Celsius, which raised discomfort among citizens. There was no relief from scorching heat in the night time too as the minimum temperature in Nagpur was recorded as 27.0 degrees Celsius.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the maximum temperature will remain on the higher side throughout the week but still it will not cross the 45 degrees C mark in Vidarbha. Whereas the minimum temperature in all over Vidarbha will witness the 30 degrees Celsius mark in one or two places and remaining places will experience the night temperature around 28 degrees Celsius throughout the week.

On Tuesday, Bramhapuri (43.8 degrees Celsius), Chandrapur (43.6 degrees Celsius), Gondia (43.0 degrees Celsius), Nagpur (43.0 degrees Celsius), and Wardha (43.0 degrees Celsius) recorded the maximum temperature above 43 degrees. Whereas other places like Akola (41.0 degrees Celsius), Amravati (40.0 degrees Celsius), Gadchiroli (42.0 degrees Celsius),Washim (40.4 degrees Celsius) and Yavatmal (41.7 degrees Celsius) recorded the maximum temperature below 42 degrees Celsius mark.

Buldhana was the coolest place in Vidarbha with 38.5 degrees Celsius. Chandrapur (27.0 degrees Celsius), Gadchiroli (27.2 degrees Celsius), Nagpur (27.0 degrees Celsius), and Wardha (28.0 degrees Celsius) recorded the night temperature above 27 degrees Celsius. Buldhana (25.4 degrees Celsius), Gondia (25.8 degrees Celsius), Washim (25.6 degrees Celsius), and Yavatmal (25.2 degrees Celsius) recorded the minimum temperature above the 25 degrees Celsius mark.

On Tuesday, Akola recorded 8.6 mm rainfall whereas Amravati observed 7 mm rainfall. Due to light showers in both the cities the minimum temperature took a dip and the night temperature of Akola was 23.0 degrees Celsius and Amravati had 21.9 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, thunderstorms and lightning will be observed in some parts of Vidarbha and one or two spells of light showers will also be experienced in some places.

