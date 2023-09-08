Nagpur shuttlers Aditya, Vihan, Varad win State crowns

Nagpur: Budding shuttlers from Nagpur Aditya Yaul, Vihan Nimkar and Varad Lanjewar clinched titles in the Yonex Sunrise Maharashtra State Championship at Palghar on Thursday.

While Aditya clinched the Under-13 boys’ singles title, his maiden in this age category, Nimkar and Lanjewar claimed the doubles crown in the same age category. In the final, Aditya defeated Vishwajit Thavil of Nashik in two straight games 21-13, 21-11. Last year, Aditya had won all three State tournaments in U-11 and was U-13 runner-up at Sangli and semi-finalist at Ratnagiri. He has represented Maharashtra in National Badminton Championship-2022 in both U-11 and U-13 boys singles categories.

Aditya is ranked No 11 in the country in his age category and is preparing to improve his ranking in the upcoming national ranking tournament at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh and Hyderabad next month. Aditya, a Standard VI student of Bhavan’s, Koradi Road Branch, practices at Indoor Hall, Divisional Sports Complex, Manakpur under the guidance Amit Raut, Mohan Wahare and Vivek Nagrare.

Vihan and Varad won U-11 boys doubles title defeating Adiraj Shetty and Kaveer Mehta pair of Greater Mumbai 21-17, 21-14. Both play under the guidance of coach Kunal Dasarwar at Dhanwate National College (DNC) Badminton Hall.

