Nagpur shortlisted for ‘Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge’ by MoHUA

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra is one of the 25 cities in the country shortlisted for the ‘Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge’ by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). With collaboration between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Bernard van Leer Foundation (BvLF), and World Resources Institute (WRI) Nagpur has decided to create pedestrian-friendly infrastructure to promote walking and cycling as an integral part of urban development.

Lipi Ghosh, Prakriti Saha, and Rashi Jain have developed a digital assistance tool “Enroute” for designing the “Complete Streets” in association with Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation (NSSCDCL) under the India Smart Cities Fellowship Program, an initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).

During the development process, the fellows conducted primary surveys on the Sitabuldi, Mahal, and Gokulpeth market streets of Nagpur and discussed the opportunities and obstacles of developing “Complete Streets” with the Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, and the NSSCDCL CEO Chinmoy Gotmare to create a digital tool “Enroute” for easing the decision-making process of the city officials, said a press statement issued by Manish Soni, PRO, NMC and NSSCDCL.

