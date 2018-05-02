Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Sep 10th, 2019

Nagpur Shame : 13 yr old abducted, gang-raped in Hingna

Nagpur: In an outrageous incident, a 13-year old girl was abducted and gang-raped by two youths and two juveniles at a crematorium in Hingna area here in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. One accused has been arrested and a juvenile detained.

According to police, the 13-year old girl, residing in Hingna police jurisdiction, was returning home after answering nature’s call around 11.30 pm on Sunday. Midway, the four accused – Amit Jaiprakash Thakur (18), Balwant Gond, aged 20-25, and the two juveniles – residing in same area, stopped the girl and forcibly took her to nearby crematorium on their motorcycle.

The four accused then raped her one by one till 0100 hours of Sunday. The pervert accused, who also indulged in vulgar acts, threatened the victim girl of dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anybody.

Hingna ASI Anil Dhanorkar, based on a complaint lodged by a relative of the rape survivor, booked the accused under Sections 376(D)(A), 354(A), 323, 363, 504, 506 of the IPC read with Sections 6, 8, 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Sections 3(1)(W)(I)(ii), 3(2)(v) of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and arrested one accused — Amit Thakur — and detained a juvenile. Further probe is underway.

