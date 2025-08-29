Nagpur Shaken: 16-Year-Old Girl Brutally Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight

Nagpur: A shocking incident unfolded this afternoon in Gulmohar Colony under the jurisdiction of Ajni Police Station, where a 16-year-old schoolgirl was brutally stabbed to death by a minor boy. The broad daylight murder has sent shockwaves across the locality.

According to reports, the victim was a student of St. Anthony School, Ajni. After school hours, while she was on her way home, the accused called her to meet him. An argument broke out between the two, during which the boy allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her multiple times.

The girl died on the spot due to repeated blows. The accused fled immediately after committing the crime. Police reached the scene soon after being informed, conducted a panchnama, and sent the body for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered, and a search operation is underway to trace the minor accused. The brutal murder has created a tense and fearful atmosphere in Gulmohar Colony and the surrounding areas.