Nagpur: Sex Racket Busted at OYO Hotel, Three Arrested, One Absconding

Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur Police, under Operation Shakti, carried out a major raid on Monday evening (September 15) at the OYO Urban Retreat Hotel on Hingna Road and busted a sex racket. During the operation, two women were rescued and three persons were arrested, while one accused managed to escape.

According to police sources, the raid was conducted around 4:55 pm based on a tip-off and continued till 11:15 pm. Investigations revealed that one of the rescued women had been forced into prostitution under false promises of quick money.

The arrested accused have been identified as:

Gold Rate 16 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,10,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,03,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,800/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Jyotsna Santosh Solanki (38), Bhatkuli, Amravati

Salman alias Roshan Rajesh Dongre (36), Hilltop Road, Ambazari, Nagpur

Akshay Roshan Ramteke (32), Kapil Nagar, Nagpur

Another accused, Rajat Rajesh Dongre, is currently absconding, and efforts are on to trace him.

Police seized cash and valuables worth ₹6.33 lakh during the operation. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused lured women into the racket by promising easy money.

A case has been registered at MIDC Police Station under Sections 143(2)(3) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The raid was conducted under the guidance of Police Inspector Rahul Shire, assisted by API Shivaji Nanaware, WHC Aarti Chauhan, NPC Sheshrav Raut, PC Ashwin Mange, Sameer Shikha, Kunal Masram, Nitin, HC Kishor Thakre, and WPC Poonam Shende.

Police confirmed that further investigations are underway to identify the wider network behind the racket, and the absconding accused is expected to be nabbed soon.