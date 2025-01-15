Nagpur set to get new police station at Bhandewadi, 34th in city

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra is set to address its growing population and increasing demand for policing infrastructure by opening a new police station in the Bhandewadi area. Nagpur currently has 33 police stations, excluding the Cyber Police Station. Plans are underway to inaugurate the new Bhandewadi Police Station within the next two months, with a formal order already issued by the Police Commissionerate.

Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singal has appointed Suresh Mattami as the Senior Inspector of the upcoming Bhandewadi Police Station. This will be the city’s 34th police station, or 35th if the Cyber Police Station is included. Notably, East Nagpur MLA Krishna Khopde has been instrumental in advocating for the establishment of this new station in Bhandewadi and Garoba Maidan, a persistent effort that has finally borne fruit.

Proposal submitted four years ago

According to sources, MLA Khopde had proposed the creation of the Bhandewadi Police Station to the State Government as early as 2020. His continuous follow-ups ensured that the Home Ministry approved the proposal in October 2024. Following this, Police Commissioner Dr. Singal promptly appointed Suresh Mattami, who previously served as the Second Inspector at the Pardi Police Station. Mattami also has experience as an Inspector in Deolapar, Kelwad, and Yashodhara Nagar.

Temporary setup in rented premises

Initially, the Bhandewadi Police Station will operate from rented premises. Three potential sites have been shortlisted, with one to be finalized soon. The new station is expected to start functioning within two months. The workforce will include a Senior Inspector, a Second Inspector, five ASI-level Sub-Inspectors, and approximately 100 personnel, though adjustments to manpower may be made based on requirements.

Coverage area and impact

The jurisdiction of the Bhandewadi Police Station will span around 9 km and include three beats: Bidgaon, Bhandewadi, and the Swaminarayan Temple area. This new addition is anticipated to significantly ease the workload of officials at the Wathoda and Pardi police stations.

Future plans for modern infrastructure

The area under the Bhandewadi Police Station includes several plots owned by the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). The Police Commissionerate has identified three potential plots, and one will be finalized after thorough documentation checks. Once finalized, a state-of-the-art police station building will be constructed at the site.

New building for Wathoda Police Station

According to sources, construction work for the new building for Wathoda police station has commenced while land has been confirmed for setting up the new building of the Beltarodi police station. Currently Wathoda and Beltarodi police stations are functioning from rented premises.

The new building of the Wathoda police station will be located just opposite the current police station. “All the plans for the police station have been sanctioned. The police station will have all the high-tech equipment and facilities, including lock-ups for male and female accused. The new police station building was sanctioned some time ago, but the work started recently. This will be a one-of-a-kind police station in the entire city. Even the beautification work has been planned,” said sources.

This development marks a major step forward in enhancing the city’s policing capacity and ensuring better law enforcement coverage in East Nagpur.