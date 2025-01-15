FIR against Bhandara SDPO Ashok Bagul in molestation case quashed

Complainant states she does not wish to pursue the matter further, wants amicable resolution

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has quashed an FIR registered against Nagpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ashok Bagul in a molestation case. The complainant submitted an affidavit in court stating that she is married, focused on building her career, and preparing for competitive exams, and therefore, she does not wish to continue with the case. Considering her statement and affidavit, the court passed the order.

Bagul had been accused of seeking physical favours from a young woman who had approached him to file a complaint against her boyfriend. Based on her allegations, a case of molestation had been registered against Bagul at the Bhandara City Police Station.

During the hearing before Justice Suryawanshi and Justice M.W. Chandwani, the complainant submitted an affidavit explaining that the FIR had been filed due to a misunderstanding. She emphasized that she is married, striving to build her career, and preparing for competitive exams, which led her to decide against pursuing the matter further. She acknowledged the mistake of filing the FIR and expressed her intent to resolve the dispute amicably.

Based on the affidavit and the complainant’s request, the court ordered the FIR against Bagul to be quashed.

Advocates Shrirang Bhandarkar and Arthav Khadse represented Bagul in the case.