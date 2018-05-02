Nagpur sees record 3,370 COVID-19 cases in one single day, active cases cross 21K mark

Nagpur: Forewarning a grimmer situation ahead, Nagpur district has witnessed a record surge of 3,370 novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and 16 deaths on Wednesday. The city registered 2,668 new COVID-19 cases while Nagpur rural too recorded 699 positive cases for this dreaded virus. With these the cumulative positive cases reached 1,78,756 and death toll reached 4,505.

Of the total 3,370 cases on Wednesday, 2,668 were from the city, 699 from rural and three from other districts. Before this, the highest number of cases was 2,587 on Tuesday, September 15.

As many as 1216 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 1,53,133 including 81,400 home recoveries.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 21,118 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

