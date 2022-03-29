Nagpur sees only 1 Covid case on Monday, no death for nine days in a row

Nagpur: Only one person tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Nagpur district on Monday. No new cases were reported in rural areas. The positive case was in the city. This has taken the number of cumulative positive cases to 5,77,739. This is the third consecutive day when nobody recovered. Despite zero recovery,Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 98.21%.

Active cases marginally rose to 22. On the ninth day in a row, the district reported no death. Covid-19 testing has registered a drastic fall as only 381 persons tested themselves as compared to 1,142 on Sunday. Nagpur rural has registered 43 testing while the city has reported 338 testing. With these the number of cumulative testing reached 53,79,946.