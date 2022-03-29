Car-borne goons loot Rs 15 lakh cash in Wathoda

Nagpur: In an audacious act, car-borne crooks thrashed two persons and snatched a bag containing Rs 15 lakh cash in Wathoda police area on Monday evening.

According to police, the complainant, Nitin Santosh Ganvir (34), a resident of Nandanvan Road, and another person work for Vivek Kale, a resident of Khamla area. Nitin and his accomplice had gone to Bhandara to collect money from a person on the instructions of Kale.

The robbery took place at around 5 pm when the two were returning to Nagpur in a Hyundai Creta car. A silver coloured four-wheeler intercepted the Creta car and signalled Ganvir to stop. Two men alighted from the car and picked a quarrel with Ganvir for brushing past their four-wheeler. The quarrel turned into ugly fight. Meanwhile, one of the goons snatched the cash bag from the car and sped away from the spot.

After registering a complaint lodged by Nitin Ganvir, Wathoda police mounted a manhunt to nab the robbers.