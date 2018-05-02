Nagpur sees nine times increase in Covid-19 cases in 40 days

Nagpur: The District Collector Ravindra Thakre on Wednesday filed an affidavit in Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court over the spread of Covid-19 and necessary facilities in hospitals in the city and district. According to the affidavit, Nagpur district witnessed nine times increase in the cases of dreaded coronavirus from August 8 to September 30.

On August 8, there were a total of 8406 positive cases and 292 deaths. However, the number of corona positive cases jumped to 78012 and the death toll climbed up to 2510 till September 30. The surge was nine times more between the period.

During the last hearing, the High Court had directed the district administration to increase the number of ventilators and oxygenated beds in view of a surge in the Covid-19 positive cases in the city and district. Subsequently, a district-level committee meeting, chaired by District Collector was held on October 1. In the meeting, it was decided to increase facilities in government as well as private hospitals to deal with the epidemic. A fund of Rs 30 crore was approved for the same. The fund included Rs 6.32 crore for increasing 400 beds in GMCH, Rs 70 lakh for electric works, Rs 1.70 crore for oxygen pipeline, and Rs 3 crore for purchase of medicines and other necessary things.





