    Nagpur sees highest single-day spike of 539 COVID-19 cases, 25 death

    Nagpur: With the detection of 539 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra”s Nagpur district recorded the highest single-day spike that took the tally to 7,291, a district official said on Thursday.
    At least 25 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the deadly infection, raising the death toll to 229 in the region, the official said.

    As per an official release, of the 229 persons who have died, 187 were from the district, while 41 were outsiders who underwent treatment here.

    A total of 539 persons tested positive for coronavirus from Wednesday evening till Thursday evening in the district, recording the highest single-day spike, the release stated.

    As many as 2,977 persons are currently undergoing treatment so far, while 4,085 have recovered from the disease, it was stated.

