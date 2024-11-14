Nagpur sees drop in air passengers in 2024 despite rise in flights

Advertisement

Nagpur: Despite an increase in the number of flights in Nagpur, 2024 has seen a notable decline in air passenger numbers, attributed to issues like abrupt flight cancellations and rising fares by airlines.

Compared to January-August 2023, the same period in 2024 shows more flight operations, yet fewer passengers choosing to fly. In January 2023, passenger numbers stood at 244,234, but by January 2024, they had dropped to 227,122. Similarly, February 2024 saw a 16.5% decrease with 212,161 passengers, down from 254,167 in February 2023. March recorded a 13% decrease from 265,005 in 2023 to 230,074 passengers in 2024.

Today’s Rate Tuesday 12 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,900 /- Gold 22 KT 70,600 /- Silver / Kg 90,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The January-August 2024 period witnessed approximately 1.89 lakh fewer passengers than last year, even though total flights rose to 15,183 compared to 14,588 in the previous year. The holiday season has also brought challenges, with many passengers facing last-minute cancellations and increased fares. Travellers report that even short flights now involve extended delays, adding hours to brief journeys.

This year’s holiday season has so far not matched the enthusiasm of 2023, which saw 19.86 lakh passengers from January to August. In 2024, only 17.96 lakh passengers flew during the same period. Despite this, airlines are increasing flights to destinations like Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, anticipating a surge in demand during the festive season. While a rise in passengers is expected, the lower numbers compared to last year remain a point of concern.