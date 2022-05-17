Nagpur sees drastic decline in temperature within 24 hours

Advertisement

Nagpur: The maximum temperature of Nagpur dropped drastically on Monday to 39.4 degrees Celsius. The city recorded the lowest maximum temperature of the month in Vidarbha with 39.4 degrees Celsius which was a 5.7 degrees drop in just 24 hours.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature of Nagpur was 45.1 degrees Celsius. As compared to other days, the cloudy sky throughout the day provided a respite from scorching heat but the humid weather was intolerable for everyone.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already predicted cloudy weather and some drop in maximum temperature till May 16. Now, the Weather Department is saying that partly cloudy weather will remain till May 20 and the maximum temperature will remain below 43 degrees Celsius throughout Vidarbha.

On Sunday late night, some places in Nagpur city recorded light rain which led to a fall in maximum temperature on Monday. Such pre-monsoon activities will continue till May 20. On Monday, Yavatmal crossed the list of hottest places in Vidarbha by registering 45.5 degrees Celsius. So far, Akola, Chandrapur, Brahmapuri and Wardha remained the hottest places in this summer.

Akola also recorded the maximum temperature 44.1 degrees Celsius but Chandrapur, which was the hottest place of the season in Vidarbha this summer, recorded 39.8 degrees Celsius temperature on Monday. Chandrapur, on Monday, recorded a steep 7 degrees drop in maximum temperature in just 24 hours. Bramhapuri (41.3 degrees Celsius) also recorded a drop of 4.6 degrees Celsius in just 24 hours.

The difference between the maximum and the minimum temperatures of Nagpur on Monday was just 9.2 degrees Celsius. Wardha recorded the highest minimum temperature with 32.4 degrees Celsius on Monday. Akola and Yavatmal also recorded the minimum temperature above 30 degrees.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places at Chandrapur and Gadchiroli and Yavatmal from May 17 to 20, at Nagpur, Gondia on May 18 and at Bhandara on May 19 and 20.

